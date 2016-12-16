Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that “I am really angry” at the Muslim teen from Long Island who concocted a tale of a hate crime by Trump-inspired bigots.

Speaking on his weekly #AskTheMayor radio show, de Blasio said he fears the teen emboldened “deniers” who dispute that the president-elect’s rhetoric has triggered an uptick in hate crimes against Muslim people.

“I am really angry at this young woman for in effect doing a huge disservice to everyone,” the Democrat said of Yasmin Seweid, 18, a Baruch College student from New Hyde Park who said that three men shouting “Donald Trump” tried to yank off her hijab head covering earlier this month on the subway.

She’s been charged with obstructing governmental administration and filing a false report, both misdemeanors, according to the NYPD.

“There is an obvious spike in hate crimes. We can’t have deniers telling us that the rhetoric of many people, including Donald Trump, didn’t lead to that. And she in effect is enabling those who say it’s not a big deal,” de Blasio said. “So I can’t account for individual human failings, but I can say this is deeply troubling.”