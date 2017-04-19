That after-hours stroll with your dog through the park won’t land you in court in the near future.

The Parks Department released proposed rule changes Tuesday that would reclassify several misdemeanors into violations and hopefully lead to fewer arrests for minor crimes. Some offenses that would carry less harsh penalties include entering a park after closing hours, failure to comply with park signs and failure to comply with bicycle restrictions.

“These updated rules will keep our parks safe, while also ensuring that New Yorker’s futures are not detrimentally affected by minor lapses in judgment,” Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said in a statement.

The agency is accepting feedback from New Yorkers about the new rules at a public hearing on May 22 at the Chelsea Recreation Center (430 West 25th St.) at 10 a.m. Comments can also be emailed to rules@parks.nyc.gov.

The alterations are part of the city’s Criminal Justice Reform Act, which the mayor signed last year to reduce the number of incarcerations for minor offenses. In 2015, 10,393 summons were issued for being in a park after hours, and 7,069 summons were issued for disobeying park signs, according to the parks department.

A full list of the amended rules and penalties is available at nycgovparks.org.