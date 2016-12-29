It’s been a crazy ride.

Looking back, the world of politics in 2016 was topsy turvy and full of surprises. But 2017 will bring even more intrigue (and trepidation) for those following political moves like they’re the next season of “Game of Thrones.”

These are some of the biggest political events to watch for in the coming year:

New York’s mayoral race will hit full stride

While Mayor Bill de Blasio has started racking up endorsements from unions and fellow politicians for his re-election campaign, he is expected to kick his bid into full gear ahead of the November election. This year, he was endorsed by leaders like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, as well as getting the backing of 32BJ SEIU, the largest union of property-service workers in the country.

But several fellow Democrats have declared a run against de Blasio, including state Sen. Tony Avella; former City Councilman Sal Albanese; and Josh Thompson, who has worked in education.

On the Republican side, candidates thus far include Paul Massey, a real estate executive who moved to the city from Westchester County; and Michel Faulkner, a clergyman and former New York Jets player.

Several names have been floated as possible challengers, but haven’t announced runs, including City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in

The businessman-turned-president will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 to become the nation’s 45th president. In a stunning victory, Trump garnered more Electoral College votes than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, though he lost the popular vote. “America’s Got Talent” competitor and teen Jackie Evancho will sing the U.S. national anthem, and the Rockettes will perform their high-kicks.

But as the festivities are being planned, so is a deluge of protests against the man of honor. According to The New York Times, security agencies are prepping for “large numbers of protesters flooding the capital, along with what may be nearly a million supporters of Mr. Trump.”

The following day, the Women’s March on Washington will take to the D.C. streets.

Confirmation hearings

Trump has put up several controversial picks for various positions in his Cabinet. And many of those will have to go before Congress to be confirmed.

According to Politico, Trump’s transition team has assembled a “war room” to “help sell the public and the U.S. Senate on Trump’s selections.”

Some of the most controversial selections to watch for include Rick Perry for energy secretary, who suggested getting rid of the department in 2011 while he was running for the Republican nomination for president, and Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, who has close ties to Russia.

Supreme Court watch

President-elect Trump will be able to nominate at least one Supreme Court justice to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, but Republicans blocked his nomination.

Now in addition to the Supreme Court seat, Trump is set to inherit more than 100 judicial vacancies, according to The Washington Post.