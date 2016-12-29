Mayor Bill de Blasio's re-election bid will dominate

Mayor Bill de Blasio's re-election bid will dominate local politics in 2017. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Comments

More like this

Citi Bike broke its ridership record in 2016, A record 14M Citi Bike trips were taken in 2016 New Year's Eve is expected to see temperatures NWS: New Year's Eve will be chilly but dry The NYPD is looking for three women, seen Cops search for 3 women in death of radio DJ Jinx Paul

Comments