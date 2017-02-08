Mayor Bill de Blasio presents the Fiscal Year

Mayor Bill de Blasio presents the Fiscal Year 2018 Preliminary Budget at New York City Hall in New York City.  (Credit: Getty Images / Pool)

Comments

More like this

An ad for businessman and mayoral hopeful Paul Mayoral candidate takes a jab at de Blasio's workout New York City is bracing for a major Mayor: Public schools will be closed Thursday due to snow Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments