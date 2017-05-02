An increasing number of city restaurants are making the grade and improving the health conditions of their spaces, according to the city’s health department.

The NYC Health Department revealed on Tuesday that 93% of New York’s nearly 24,000 eateries scored an “A” rating this year, a 15% jump from 2010, when the program began. The agency also found a drop in several health code violations since the grading system was introduced.

The percentage of restaurants with mice violations, for example, was 32% in 2009, but 18% this year. The percentage of restaurants with roach violations also dropped by 44 percent during that time period.

The health department credited increased awareness — by restaurant owners and the public — of the health code as the key factor behind the improvements, including its free food safety workshops for restaurant workers.