Sorry, Sophia: After three years as New York City’s top female baby name, Olivia rose to claim the No. 1 spot in 2015, according to the city's health department. Meanwhile, Ethan held onto his title of top male baby name for the second year in a row.

Of the 121,673 babies born in NYC last year, health department records reveal that 773 were named Ethan and 595 were named Olivia.

The top 10 girl names, in order of most to least popular, were: Olivia, Sophia, Emma and Mia (tied), Isabella, Leah, Emily, Ava, Chloe and Madison.

The city’s top boy names, from No. 1 to 10, were as follows: Ethan, Liam, Noah, Jacob, Jayden, Matthew, David, Daniel and Dylan (tied) and Aiden.

The most baby-filled borough was Brooklyn, with 40,982 births in 2015. Queens trailed in second place with 26,848 babies born in the borough, followed by the Bronx (19,887 births), Manhattan (17,766) and Staten Island (5,261).

Wondering what some of the least popular baby names were? Less than 10 girls named Damaris, Eunice and Shirin and less than 10 boys named Dimitri, Immanuel and Ousmane were born in 2015.