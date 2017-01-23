The city's settlement of a class-action suit

The city's settlement of a class-action suit "reflects the remarkable progress the NYPD has made to ensure that summonses are properly drafted and include sufficient details to document probable cause," Law Department Corporation Counsel Zachary W. Carter said. (Credit: Theodore Parisienne)

Comments

More like this

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to Trump withdraws U.S. from TPP trade deal A 5-year-old Queens boy was found unconscious in NYPD: Parents questioned in death of 5-year-old son Chelsea Clinton tweeted about first son Barron Trump Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump in tweet

Comments