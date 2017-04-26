Finding homes for animals is a full-time job, but falling intake rates have made life easier for both city shelters and their temporary residents.

Since the first quarter of 2016, intake rates have dropped 24%, according to the Animal Care Centers of NYC.

City shelters also have experienced a 94.3% overall placement rate for cats and dogs during the first quarter of 2017, according to a report released Wednesday.

ACC places 95.5% of cats and 92.6% of dogs that it takes in, according to the agency. On average the shelter takes in about 25,000 annually.

“These latest data are an encouraging sign that this administration’s commitment to animal welfare is leading to real results,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement.

The agency is trying to make it easier for New Yorkers to adopt their furry, future friend, ACC’s president and CEO Risa Weinstock said in a statement.

“With fewer animals coming into the shelter system, we are able to focus resources on a smaller population,” Weinstock said. “These efforts, combined with a tremendous support network of partners ... enable ACC to place more and more animals.”