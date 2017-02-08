With a major snowstorm on the way, officials warned New Yorkers on Wednesday to be prepared, as city crews readied snow plows, salt spreaders and other gear.

New York City is expected to get hit with anywhere between 8 and 12 inches of snow by Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said. A winter storm watch was issued for the five boroughs beginning at midnight Wednesday and lasting through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged city residents to not take the impending snowstorm lightly, adding that the city was prepared to deploy 2,300 salt spreaders and plows to handle the expected snowfall.

“Regardless of how it feels like today, it’s going to be a full blown blizzard tomorrow morning,” de Blasio said in an interview with WCBS Newsradio 880 shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor said city officials will announce if public schools will be closed Thursday, by the 11p.m. news hour, if not sooner.

“Parents should definitely make alternative plans now, just in case,” de Blasio said.

Snow is expected to begin falling around 3 a.m. Thursday and last until the early afternoon, per the NWS. The wintry weather will impact the morning commute, with 3 to 5 inches falling by the morning, the NWS said.

De Blasio urged commuters to stay off roads when possible, and rely on mass transit.

The city's Department of Transportation already suspended alternate side parking for Thursday.

-With Laura Figueroa