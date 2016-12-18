Outside of some rain on Thursday, it’s gonna be a great week.

“Until we get to the weekend, you don’t have to worry about any incoming storms. This means good shopping weather and good travel weather,” unlikely to result in soaking your gifts or delaying your trips, predicted Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com.

We have better odds of a wet Christmas than a white one, though.

Monday starts off in the 20s and may rise to the 30s, with the suburbs shivering in the teens and 20s. Tuesday is “a pretty good day,” Kines continued, with a lot of sun and the mercury rising to the upper 30s. Wednesday continues this trend with temps continuing to climb up into the 40s, little wind, and at least some sun.

But then “all good things must come to an end.” Though temps may remain in the 40s, rain will hit Thursday with noticeably robust winds. The rain should fizzle out by Friday, though, with temps remaining in the 40s and a bit of sun.

Saturday – Christmas Eve and the first night of Hanukkah – temps will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

And Christmas? Could be Sunday, next Monday or (most likely) next Tuesday a storm from the gulf with “a lot of moisture” will move in, but that moisture is unlikely to be snow, as the air will be too warm to allow flakes to form.

“Right now, it’s a pretty small chance,” that we’ll be seeing snow on Christmas, Kines said.