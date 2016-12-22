New Yorkers aren’t in for a white Christmas, but they may be in for a rainy Christmas Eve.

Rain may start as early as 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve, but the precipitation will mostly wrap up by around 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be near 46 degrees and lows around 35 degrees are expected.

Christmas Day is expected to be sunny and dry, with highs near 47 degrees and lows near 35 degrees. Last year, New York City had its warmest Christmas on record, with temperatures in the high 60s.

Looking to do some last-minute shopping at the city’s outdoor holiday markets before Christmas? Friday is expected to be sunny with highs near 46 degrees, so that's probably your best bet.