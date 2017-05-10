Consider gifting your mother a nice umbrella this weekend, because weather forecasts for Mother’s Day are looking dreadful.

NWS Meteorologist Faye Barthold said a nor’easter is headed for the city, and New Yorkers should expect about one to three inches of rain starting Friday night and going through Sunday. Also expect wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

“[The rain] is probably the biggest disappointment,” Barthold said. “Wind is going to be another issue — it looks rather breezy during the day on Saturday.”

While the rain might let up for Sunday’s brunch hours, that would be the only reprive.

Temperature-wise, Friday is expected to have a high of 60 degrees with a low Friday evening of 53 degrees. Saturday will likely be a bit colder with a high of 57 degrees and a low in the evening of 53 degrees again. Sunday will bring a high of 63 degrees and a low of 55 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Things should dry out by next week, according to AccuWeather, with a high of 64 degrees expected on Monday and 71 degrees predicted for Tuesday.