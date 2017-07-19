New Yorkers will have to sweat it out a little longer.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the city until Thursday afternoon, as forecasted highs will remain above 90 degrees until the end of the week.

A high pressure system moving northward is causing hot, humid air to linger on the East Coast, according to Melissa DiSpigna, a NWS meteorologist.

Temperatures will peak Thursday at 95 degrees and hit a low of 78 degrees that night. The high temperatures will gradually dissipate to 92 degrees and 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and health department are encouraging New Yorkers to remain indoors and keep an eye on elderly and sick neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Heat Advisory in effect today through Thursday for portions of the area. Drink plenty of water and use air conditioning. pic.twitter.com/YjNGdSiKEC — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 19, 2017

The city has opened several cooling centers throughout the five boroughs, which can be located by calling 311 or logging onto maps.nyc.gov/oem/cc/.