This Cinco de Mayo is going to be a wet one.

A downpour that started on Friday afternoon sparked a flood advisory that will be in effect until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain is slated to continue throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Flooding could occur in “poor drainage and low lying areas” in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, the weather agency warned.

The downpour caused a partial closure of the main entrance at Penn Station Friday afternoon. The NYPD wrapped caution tape around half of the stairwell at Seventh Avenue and 32nd Street just before 1:15 p.m. Travelers were still able to use the entrance, but the area was congested due to the restricted space.

Over an inch of rain had fallen in Central Park by noon on Friday and about another inch is predicted to fall by the end of the day, the NWS said.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Sunday.