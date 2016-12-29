New Year's Eve will be chilly with a slight chance of precipitation after midnight, the National Weather Service predicts.

The weather agency said there will be a high of 40 degrees on Saturday and a low of 36 degrees Saturday night. It is expected to be partly sunny during the day and cloudy at night, but any precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight, meteorologist Jay Engle said. The chance of rain is currently at 30 percent.

Thursday's rain is expected to continue for most of the day, the NWS said. Engle said it will lighten up in the late afternoon or early evening.

Friday is expected to be blustery and cold — in the 30s, but feeling frostier as a result of up to 30 mph winds, the NWS said. There is also a chance of isolated snow showers in the afternoon.