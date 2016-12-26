New Year's Eve is going to be chilly

New Year's Eve is going to be chilly with a chance of rain or snow, Accuweather says. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

Comments

More like this

A woman and her 4-year-old son were found Cops: Mother, 4-year-old found dead in Harlem apartment While the Second Avenue subway will open to Cuomo, de Blasio to take 1st ride on 2nd Ave. subway Stephanie Pazmino, 30, is accused of slashing and Cops: Woman charged with hate crime after 4 train stabbing

Comments