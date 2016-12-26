What weather can we expect for one of the year’s biggest party nights?

“Looks like you could have rain or snow, with temperatures in the 30s,” for New Year’s Eve on Saturday, said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com.

Kines conceded that it was a bit early to precisely prognosticate conditions for the ball drop, but that the smart money was on chilly temps, a possibility of precipitation of some sort and low winds.

Tuesday is likely to be the warmest day of the week (“temps are going to make a run for 60 degrees”) with winds of seven to 14 miles per hour. Some light rain may start off the day, but it will stop by the afternoon. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be cooler — mid-30s to the lower 40s — but sunny.

Thursday is a good day to bring along that umbrella wherever you go. “It’s a soggy day all day, especially early on,” according to Kines, and up to a half inch of rain will be dumped on the city. Don’t kvetch, though: NYC has had only 41.74 inches of rain in 2016 compared to the 30-year average rainfall of 49.36 inches.

“We’d need eight inches or so to catch up and we’re not going to get that in a week,” said Kines. The little rain we get as the year closes out “counts” more than summer rain, though, Kines explained: Colder temps and less active vegetation means that less water evaporates or gets usurped en route to our reservoirs, which near the Catskills are only 50 to 60% full, though reservoirs closer to the city are at almost 90% capacity, Kines said.

Friday will be blustery and cold — in the 30s, but feeling frostier as a result of 20 to 30 mph winds that will make the air feel as if it’s in the lower 20s. Saturday may be partly sunny, with a low of 34 and a high of 38.