New York City saw up to 1.68 inches

New York City saw up to 1.68 inches of rain on Monday, the NWS said. (Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / BeyondImages)

Comments

More like this

Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to unveil De Blasio to unveil $84.67 billion budget NYPD Officer Richard Haste leaves court in 2012 Attorney: Cop Richard Haste being made a scapegoat A 5-year-old Queens boy was found unconscious in Source: ACS opened 13 cases with family before death of son, 5

Comments