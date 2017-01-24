Light rain will continue most of the day Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

While the heaviest rain has passed, "we're not in the clear just yet," meteorologist Carlie Buccola said.

The rain will likely be done after midnight, with sunny skies predicted on Wednesday.

New York City saw up to 1.68 inches of rain on Monday, the NWS said. Tuesday's accumulation is predicted at a quarter to a half inch.

Winds will also not be as strong as they were on Monday, Buccola said. It will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be on the chilly side, with a high near 39 degrees, the NWS said.

But Wednesday's temperatures could climb as high as 50 degrees, the weather agency predicts.

Both Thursday and Friday are expected to be partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

If you think we’ve been having a mild January, you are not mistaken: While NYC has received almost average rainfall this year, we’re running about 5 degrees warmer than usual, “a significant departure for the month,” AccuWeather.com meteorologist Brian Edwards said.

-With Sheila Anne Feeney