You’ll have the worst of this week’s weather Monday as a nor’easter is expected to dump as much as two inches of rain on New York City and delivers 30 to 40 mile per hour winds, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts could be has high as 60 mph, the weather agency said. A high wind warning was issued for Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“Secure anything you have outside that could be blown around such as trash cans and chairs,” advised Accuweather.com meteorologist Brian Edwards.

Temps will range only from the high 30s to low 40s, but low-lying coastal areas could experience flooding, and power outages could occur as a result of downed trees, Edwards warned.

The NWS issued a coastal flood advisory and a flood watch, both in effect until Monday evening.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an advisory encouraging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in storms and to check www.511ny.org for traffic conditions if traveling is unavoidable. The website thruway.ny.gov and Twitter account @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter shows conditions on the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

“I am directing all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The NYC Department of Buildings issued a statement reminding all builders, contractors, crane operators and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings and equipment.

The rest of the week should be a comparative breeze. Tuesday will have a high of 44 degrees and an overnight low of 36 degrees, with winds diminishing to 15 to 25 miles per hour and further decreasing as the day wears on, Edwards said.

Wednesday is likely to be the best day of the week for outdoor activities. A high of 50 degrees and low of 42 degrees with sunny skies and a mild southwest breeze of a mere five to 10 miles per hour, Edwards said.

Enjoy it, because Thursday is likely to bring clouds and a light drizzle — despite temps of 50 degrees during the day. (They will likely dip to 36 degrees at night.)

Friday will range from 32 to 42 degrees and Saturday and Sunday will trend chillier, in the 30s and 40s, Edwards said.

If you think we’ve been having a mild January, you are not mistaken: While NYC has received almost average rainfall this year, we’re running about five degrees warmer than usual, “a significant departure for the month,” Edwards said.