You’ll have the worst of this week’s weather Monday as a nor’easter dumps as much as an inch of rain on NYC and delivers 40 to 60 mile per hour winds.

“Secure anything you have outside that could be blown around such as trash cans and chairs,” advised Accuweather.com meteorologist Brian Edwards.

Temps will range from the high 30s to low 40s, but low-lying coastal areas could experience flooding, and power outages could occur as a result of downed trees, he added.

The rest of the week should be a comparative breeze. Tuesday will have a high of 44 degrees and an overnight low of 36 degrees, with winds diminishing to 15 to 25 miles per hour and further decreasing as the day wears on, Edwards said.

Wednesday is likely to be the best day of the week for outdoor activities. A high of 50 degrees and low of 42 degrees with sunny skies and a mild southwest breeze of a mere five to 10 miles per hour, Edwards said.

Enjoy it, because Thursday is likely to bring clouds and a light drizzle — despite temps of 50 degrees during the day. (They will likely dip to 36 degrees at night.)

Friday will range from 32 to 42 degrees and Saturday and Sunday will trend chillier, in the 30s and 40s, Edwards said.

If you think we’ve been having a mild January, you are not mistaken: While NYC has received almost average rainfall this year, we’re running about five degrees warmer than usual, “a significant departure for the month,” Edwards said.