The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday, the agency said Saturday.

The advisory will be in effect beginning at 2 a.m. and last until noon.

Rain and sleet are expected most of the day Sunday, the weather service said. It will probably change to just rain after 4 p.m. and continue into the night, the agency predicts. Sleet accumulation is predicted at less than a half inch.

Temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.

Monday will probably be cloudy and then become sunny. It will also be windy with gusts up to 47 mph, the weather agency said. Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to be sunny.