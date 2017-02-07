New Yorkers should expect rain to last until around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a tenth to a quarter of an inch expected, the weather agency predicts.

Temperatures are warmer than Monday, with a high of 51 degrees. Winds will be light, with gusts limited to under 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday will see a high of 60 degrees but then plunge to as low as 30 degrees overnight, the NWS said.

It will dip back down on Thursday, when a high of 33 degrees and a low of 25 degrees are predicted. There is a 90 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m. Thursday, the NWS said. Accumulation is predicted at 2 to 4 inches.

Temperatures will stay cold on Friday, with a high of 31 degrees, but it is expected to be mostly sunny. There is a 30 percent chance of snow Friday night and Saturday morning before 10 a.m.

We’re at the time of year that the coldest weather is typically over, but there aren’t any guarantees. “We’ve had plenty of arctic events in February and even into March," meteorologist Joe Pollina said.

The average temperature recorded in Central Park this January was 38 degrees – 5.4 degrees above the 32.6 average over the last 30 years. Yet, the park received almost an inch more snowfall than usual last month: 7.9 inches this January, compared to a 7 inch average.

