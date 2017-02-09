New York City was hit by an "unusually fast, intense storm" that could dump up to 14 inches of snow on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

By midmorning, snow was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour, NWS meteorologist Pete Wichrowski said. By 2 p.m., however, the snowfall had slowed to less than an inch per hour, said NWS meteorologist Fay Barthold.

"We're still seeing some bands of heavier snow to the west, but not to the extent that we saw earlier," Barthold said.

Snow totals across the area were still climbing Thursday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., LaGuardia and Kennedy airports were seeing 9.5 inches and 7.4 inches, respectively, the NWS said. Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn had as many as 10 inches of snow by noon and Central Park in Manhattan had 9 inches by 1 p.m. Staten Island saw 8.5 inches by 11 a.m. and the Bronx stood at about 6.4 inches around 9 a.m., though Barthold said she expects both boroughs to have significantly higher snow totals by the end of the storm.

DSNY 'haulster' plows are new this year and help us to plow and salt narrow streets in the outer boroughs. They are out in full force today. pic.twitter.com/WrUHKd0Y0V — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) February 9, 2017

The storm is expected to clear out by 5 or 6 p.m., and total accumulation is predicted at 10 to 14 inches, de Blasio said. A winter storm watch, which began at midnight, remains in effect until 6 p.m.

The Department of Sanitation had 2,300 vehicles out on Thursday clearing the streets.

"At this point in time we have a piece of equipment in every single neighborhood," Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said at a news conference shortly after 11 a.m.

De Blasio cautioned New Yorkers to stay off the roads and out of the way of the Department of Sanitation.

"Don't drive your car today," he said. "It’s real simple. We need you off the street."

Stay safe today, New York City. pic.twitter.com/M3pfkOAG9u — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 9, 2017

The mayor said he expected roads to be clear by Friday morning.

"We feel the city will be largely back to normal," he said. "I would say to my fellow parents, plan on school being open tomorrow."

Speaking on the status of mass transit in the city, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that while Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus service had been reduced in response to the snowy road conditions, the system overall had not experienced any major delays.

“We haven’t had any major delays on mass transit,” Cuomo said during a noon press conference in midtown Manhattan.

Cuomo said his office was in communication with de Blasio’s office to coordinate storm response efforts.

“The teams have been talking all day … starting yesterday,” Cuomo said, adding that in New York City the state is “responsible for the subways, the airports, the buses, so we want to make sure we coordinate with what the mayor is doing.”

Ronnie Hakim, the MTA's interim executive director, said that while there were some train delays related to snow accumulation, service remained largely uninterrupted.

"We had the advantage of knowing that the storm was coming, so based on our prior storm experience we took proper precautions. So our morning rush hour ... ran relatively smoothly this morning," Hakim said, adding that the MTA was able to “push our entire fleet” of trains out for service.

Express service on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, B, E, D, F, N and Q trains will end in the early evening Thursday to facilitate underground storage of trains on tracks, Cuomo's office said.

The snowstorm was just the latest turn on a roller coaster of weather changes New Yorkers are facing this week.

A record high of 62 degrees was set in Central Park on Wednesday, the NWS said. The previous record for Feb. 8 was 61 degrees, set in 1965.

While temperatures were relatively mild earlier this week, residents dealt with a deluge of rain on Tuesday. Meteorologist Jay Engle said just over a quarter of an inch fell by 3 p.m.; fog continued to linger in the area until about 5 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain cooler for the rest of the week, with a high near 30 degrees and sunny skies on Friday. There is also another chance for snow Friday night between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

With Alison Fox and Vincent Barone