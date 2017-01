Snow began to fall Saturday afternoon across the city, with less than half an inch of accumulation possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast a high of 36 degrees and a low of 28 degrees Saturday.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 28 degrees. And sunny skies also seem to be in store for Martin Luther King Day; the NWS forecasts a high of 43 degrees and a low of 34 degrees on Monday.