A winter storm watch has been issued for Thursday as a snowstorm takes aim at New York City, the National Weather Service warned on Tuesday.

Snow is expected to begin falling early Thursday, between 3 and 6 a.m., and will likely impact the morning commute, said Jay Engle, with the National Weather Service. The winter storm watch will begin at midnight Wednesday and last through 6 p.m. on Thursday, the agency said.

New York City could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow by the end of the storm, which is expected to peter out by early Thursday afternoon, per the NWS.

The expected snowfall is just the latest turn on a roller coaster of weather changes New Yorkers are facing this week.

While temperatures have been relatively mild, residents dealt with a deluge of rain on Tuesday. Engle said just over a quarter of an inch fell by 3 p.m.; fog was expected to linger in the area until about 5 p.m.

Wednesday is supposed to warm up, with cloudy skies and a high near 60 degrees, the NWS said. Rain is then expected to return overnight and change over to snow Thursday morning as the temperature drops.

The cold temperatures will stick around on Friday, with a high of 31 degrees, but it is expected to be mostly sunny. There is also another chance for snow Friday night and Saturday morning before 10 a.m.

We’re at the time of year when the coldest weather is typically over, but there aren’t any guarantees. “We’ve had plenty of arctic events in February and even into March," meteorologist Joe Pollina said.

The average temperature recorded in Central Park this January was 38 degrees – 5.4 degrees above the 32.6 average over the last 30 years. Yet the park received almost an inch more snowfall than usual last month: 7.9 inches this January, compared with a 7-inch average.

With Sheila Anne Feeney