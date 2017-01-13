New York City enjoyed an unseasonably warm day on Thursday -- the warmest Jan. 12 since 1890 -- but the warmup was fleeting as temperatures began to drop Friday, the National Weather Service said.

While high temperatures on Friday were in the mid-40s, the nighttime low is expected to be a chilly 26 degrees, according to the NWS. New York City experienced a record daily high of 65 degrees on Thursday.

Snow is still a possibility over the weekend as well. The NWS said there is a 20 percent chance for light snow on Saturday between 4 and 10 p.m. The high for the day is expected to be near 34 degrees, but wind chills will make it feel more like 25 degrees, according to the agency.

Sunday looks sunny and clear, with an estimated high of 40 and a low of 29 degrees.