New York City can expect 1 to 2

New York City can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, the National Weather Service said. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city New York activist group Rally+Rise hopes to keep Local activists to lead lobbying workshop in Brooklyn

Comments