New York City is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The northern parts of the city will see closer to 2 inches, while the southern parts will likely see closer to 1 inch, meteorologist Faye Barthold said.

Barthold said the snow will start after the morning rush and fall through the afternoon and into the evening. It will dwindle out at night, the weather agency predicts.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 30s. Overnight, the low is 33 degrees, but Wednesday is expected to be warmer, with a high of 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny, Barthold said.