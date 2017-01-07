Friday's one inch of snowfall was just a warm up: On Saturday, city dwellers can expect up to four inches.

In general, the National Weather Service said, New York City will see three to four inches of snowfall on Saturday. Residents in eastern Queens can expect to see more, NWS meteorologist Faye Barthold said, and those on Staten Island could experience a bit less.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. remains in effect through 1 a.m. Sunday.

You’ll also want to bundle up: Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Monday, Barthold said, with highs in the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday. And as for the “feels like” temperature, brace for the windchill to offer temps in the teens during the day, then into single digits Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, Barthold said, the windchill should be around 10 degrees.

And while Jan. 7 last year brought us a much milder high of 46 degrees and no precipitation, Barthold said, there is relief on the way. By Tuesday, look for temperatures to reach the 40s; by Wednesday, the lower 50s are a reality.