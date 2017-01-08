Warmth is on the way — but not right away — and it won’t last long.

With snowfall totals having hit more than 7 inches in some parts of the city, Monday will kick off with more cold, as temps are expected to range between 22 and 25 degrees, though winds should be much milder, said Dan Pydynowski, senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com.

As a result of the accumulation and snow operations, alternate side parking regulations for Monday have been suspended by the NYC Department of Transportation.

Temps will inch near the 40s on Tuesday and rain — no more than half an inch — is likely some time Tuesday night. “We’ll see some melting” of the snow and slush then, Pydynowski predicted.

Wednesday should be even warmer, with a high of 50 and a low overnight of 42 degrees, courtesy of southwest winds blowing some warmer air into the metropolis, Pydynowsi continued. Winds should pick up on Thursday, but temps will seem positively spring-like, ranging from 46 to 57 degrees, though there is a possibility of another sprinkling of rain Thursday night.

While Friday may range as high as 54 degrees, the mercury could plunge to 34 degrees by Friday night.

And then it’s back to the usual: At some point Friday or Saturday, a cold front will hit NYC, though at this point “it looks like it will be dry, colder air,” without another dump of snow, said Pydynowski.

And looking forward long range? January has not been all that unusual so far but February may shape up to be colder than average, Pydynowski prognosticated.