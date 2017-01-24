While the heaviest downpours have passed, light rain continued to fall throughout the city on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will likely be done after midnight, with sunny skies predicted on Wednesday.

Winds were also not as strong on Tuesday as they were on Monday, with gusts reaching up to around 30 miles per hour, meteorologist Carlie Buccola said.

As a nor'easter tore up the east coast, New York City saw up to 1.68 inches of rain on Monday, the NWS said. Tuesday's accumulation was predicted at a quarter to a half inch.

While temperatures on Tuesday remained in the high 30s, Wednesday is expected to be much warmer with a high near 50 degrees, the agency said.

Both Thursday and Friday are predicted to be partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

If you think we’ve been having a mild January, you are not mistaken: While NYC has received almost average rainfall this year, we’re running about 5 degrees warmer than usual, “a significant departure for the month,” AccuWeather.com meteorologist Brian Edwards said.

-With Sheila Anne Feeney