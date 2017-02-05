Is the worst of winter weather over?

Ehhhhhh. . . . Maybe yes, maybe no, says National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina, though we are probably at the turnaround, when the average temp increases by a degree or so every couple of days.

As for this week, Monday should be dry, with a high temperature around 42 degrees and an overnight low in the middle 30s, Pollina said.

Tuesday will warm up a bit, with lows and highs sticking in the solid mid 40s, and a light rain starting sometime in the day – possibly around sunrise – and dribbling into Wednesday, he continued. Winds will be light, though with gusts limited to under 20 miles per hour. Wednesday will see a high of 56 degrees but then plunge to as low as 30 degrees overnight.

Thursday may trend chillier, with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 25 degrees, though it should be dry. And Friday will range between 31 and 36 degrees, according to Pollina.

Saturday pulls another switcheroo going warmer, with a high of 45 degrees and a low of 38 degrees, with a chance of snow changing into rain.

We’re at the time of year that the coldest weather is typically over, but there aren’t any guarantees. “We’ve had plenty of arctic events in February and even into March,” and it’s still possible we could get more snow - and even snow storms, Pollina warned.

The average temperature recorded in Central Park this January was 38 degrees – 5.4 degrees above the 32.6 average over the last 30 years. Yet, the park received almost an inch more snowfall than usual last month: 7.9 inches this January, compared to a 7 inch average.