Spring is looking a lot like summer in this week’s city forecast.

Temperatures will rise every day and reach the mid-80s by the end of the week — and will do so without one day of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will feel a bit more like summer,” said Carlie Buccola, an NWS meteorologist.

Monday will be breezy with a high of 66 degrees, followed by a jump in temps to 76 degrees on Tuesday. That’s when things start heating up.

Wednesday will see a high of 81 degrees, and Thursday’s high will top that by six degrees. Temperatures will continue to remain in the 80s on Friday, according to the NWS.