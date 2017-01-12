New Yorkers are in for an unseasonably warm Thursday ahead of a chilly – and possibly snowy – weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 58 degrees in the city on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of rain during the day. Temperatures are expected to drop to about 41 degrees overnight.

Friday will be sunny, but a bit colder, with a high of 46 degrees expected during the day before the clouds move in and temperatures drop to 25 degrees overnight, the NWS says.

Saturday may bring some snow for New Yorkers – the NWS estimates a 50 percent chance of light snow after between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday morning. But Sunday looks sunny and clear, with an estimated high of 40 and a low of 29 degrees.