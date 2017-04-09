Finally: The weather is awakening to spring.

This week should be largely mild and dry — albeit with a slight chance of rain Thursday night — with the mercury bubbling up into the 70s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle.

On Monday, the mercury may climb as high as 76 degrees after an overnight low of 53 degrees. And yes, “it will be mostly sunny,” Engle assured. While the areas close to the ocean will be a few degrees cooler as a result of a mild southwest breeze blowing off water that is still in the 40s, most of the city will feel downright balmy.

On Tuesday, temps should range from 55 degrees early in the morning to as high as 77 degrees and, again “mostly sunny,” Engle added.

The mercury drops a bit on Wednesday, ranging between 56 and 68 degrees, and with a mix of clouds and sun.

And it should stay dry through Thursday during day, when it becomes a tad chillier: between 46 and 61 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday night, which could increase or decrease as the week wears on.

Good Friday is looking dry at this point as well, with the mercury roving from 46 to 59 degrees, though of course, that could change.

Right now, “It looks like a typical spring day,” said Engle, adding, “We’re in spring and the weather is catching up.”