New York City enjoyed an unseasonably warm day on Thursday -- the warmest Jan. 12 on record, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature hit 65 degrees just before 1:45 p.m. in Central Park, breaking the previous all-time high temperature of 64 degrees, set on Jan. 12, 1890.

But the warm weather isn't here to stay, and snow is forecast for the weekend.

Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 44 degrees expected during the day before the clouds move in and temperatures drop to 25 degrees overnight, the NWS says.

Saturday may bring some snow – the NWS estimates a 40 percent chance of light snow between noon and midnight Sunday morning. But Sunday looks sunny and clear, with an estimated high of 40 and a low of 29 degrees.