New York City is in for a breezy, sunny Monday after a mix of freezing rain and sleet hit the area on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The week will kick off with a high of 40 degrees, but it will be very windy, meteorologists said.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph, the NWS said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to be sunny with highs in the low 40s.