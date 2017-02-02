The city’s public housing system announced Thursday that it’s taking up the challenge to reduce its massive carbon footprint across its properties.

NYCHA officials said it would reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% over the next decade as part of its commitment to the NYC Carbon Challenge. The agency will achieve this goal by upgrading its 2,547 buildings across the city with new heating, hot water, interior and exterior lighting, and ventilation systems.

“As the nation’s largest housing authority and residential landlord, we can have a major impact on curbing the effects of climate change, which affects us all,” NYCHA chair Shola Olatoye said in a statement.

NYCHA estimates that the upgrades would curb 330,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide over 10 years. It will work with the city to test some new tech to reach that mark.

The city has recruited 17 colleges, 10 hospital organizations, 24 commercial firms, 10 commercial owners, 20 residential management firms and 18 hotels to participate in the challenge, including Barnard College, Silverstein Properties Inc. and Citi.