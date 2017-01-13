A hero’s final send-off for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald began Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, as thousands of police officers filed into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

McDonald, the quadriplegic NYPD officer who inspired generations by forgiving the teenager who shot him and overcoming his disabilities to remain an active cop, died Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital, officials said. He was 59.

Thousands of NYPD officers, officials and members of the public are expected to attend the funeral. See photos below.

Police officers salute during the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St .Patricks Cathedral on Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: John Roca) Police officers salute during the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St .Patricks Cathedral on Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: John Roca)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of NYPD Det. Steven McDonald in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) Pallbearers carry the coffin of NYPD Det. Steven McDonald in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of NYPD Det. Steven McDonald into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Pallbearers carry the coffin of NYPD Det. Steven McDonald into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

The funeral procession for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald makes its way down Fifth Avenue toward St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) The funeral procession for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald makes its way down Fifth Avenue toward St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

NYPD officers preparing for the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) NYPD officers preparing for the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

Police officers fill Fifth Avenue near St. Patrick's Cathedral prior to the funeral for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) Police officers fill Fifth Avenue near St. Patrick's Cathedral prior to the funeral for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

Patricia McDonald leaves the Parish Center at St. Agnes Cathedral prior to the coffin of her husband Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Patricia McDonald leaves the Parish Center at St. Agnes Cathedral prior to the coffin of her husband Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

NYPD officers preparing for the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) NYPD officers preparing for the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

Sgt. Connor McDonald leaves the Parish Center at St. Agnes Cathedral prior to the coffin of his father Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Sgt. Connor McDonald leaves the Parish Center at St. Agnes Cathedral prior to the coffin of his father Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

NYPD officers preparing for the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) NYPD officers preparing for the funeral mass for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

The coffin of Det. Steven McDonald leaves the Parish Center at St. Agnes Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp) The coffin of Det. Steven McDonald leaves the Parish Center at St. Agnes Cathedral on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

Police escort leads the hearse carrying the coffin of Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Police escort leads the hearse carrying the coffin of Det. Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)