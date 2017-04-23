An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested after being involved in a car crash around 4 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The officer, Nevill Smith, 32, was arrested at approximately 6:14 a.m., according to police.

Smith was driving southbound on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens when he ran into a vehicle containing three passengers, an NYPD spokesman said.

All three passengers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where two remain in critical condition, the spokesman said.

Smith faces charges including vehicular assault, DWI and refusal to take a breath test, cops said.