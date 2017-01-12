NYPD officer Richard Evans is accused of drunken

NYPD officer Richard Evans is accused of drunken driving while on duty in the Bronx on Dec. 8, 2016, the Bronx district attorney's office said. (Credit: Theodore Parisienne)

Comments

More like this

The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General is DOJ watchdog investigating FBI over Clinton email probe More than 400 cats are being quarantined at LIC warehouse turned into sanctuary for sick cats Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani will advise President-elect Trump asks Giuliani for insight on cyber security

Comments