The NYPD is searching for an escaped prisoner in the West Village, a department spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Ortiz, 31, escaped around 3:30 p.m. from the Lenox Hill Healthplex, a hospital facility on Seventh Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, according to the NYPD. He had been arrested for petty larceny, police said.

Ortiz was wearing a dark-colored peacoat with no shirt underneath it, and was in leg shackles attached to one leg and tucked inside one of his chocolate-covered boots when he escaped, the department said. He also walks with a noticeable limp, according to the NYPD, and may be bleeding from his wrist.

Ortiz is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes, brown curly hair and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about the escape, which did not result in any injuries, can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477 or, for Spanish, at 888-577-4782.

The department dealt with a slew of escapes in 2015, leading then-Commissioner William Bratton to deem the series of escapes an "embarrassment" to the department.