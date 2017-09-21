An NYPD sergeant was suspended without pay Thursday after he was charged with shoving a bicyclist and threatening him with his service weapon during an apparent road rage incident, police said.

Bradley Beamer got into an argument with the bicyclist around 10 p.m. Wednesday night after the cyclist accused him of making an illegal U-turn and cutting him off near Queens Plaza North and Crescent Street in Long Island City, an NYPD spokesman said. The cyclist told police Beamer nearly hit him when he made the turn.

Beamer, a 12-year veteran with the department who was off-duty at the time, then displayed his service weapon and shoved the cyclist so hard that he fell off his bike, the spokesman said.

The man had a gash on his leg but didn’t go to a hospital, according to police.

Beamer was arrested and charged with assault, harassment and menacing in connection with the incident around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was given a desk appearance ticket and released, the Queens District Attorney’s office said.

The NYPD had no further comment regarding Beamer’s arrest. A request for comment from the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association was not immediately returned.