An off-duty MTA conductor was fatally shot a block from her home in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was found shot in the head on Elton Street, near Cozine Avenue, in East New York at about 11:40 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dicks, who was wearing her MTA uniform, had just completed her shift on the N train line and had left the Ditmars Boulevard station before the shooting happened, officials said. She had been a conductor since June 2016, according to an MTA spokeswoman.

Dicks lived on Elton Street, about a block from the shooting, police said.

There were three people seen fleeing the location after the shooting, police said, but they did not have descriptions of the suspects.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.