An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed in the arm in Queens on Saturday night, police said.

The officer was injured near his East Elmhurst home at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 94th Street about 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

The officer and another person were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens in stable condition, officials said. The officer is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police took one person into custody in connection with the stabbing, authorities said.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the altercation.