The NYC Ferry East River route was hit with delays on Tuesday due to an oil spill in the East River two days before, the service said.

The spill happened at a Con Edison substation on John Street in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

“A transformer containing approximately 37,000 gallons of insulating oil used with electrical equipment, failed on Sunday May 7 at 12:23 p.m., causing much of the oil to be released within the station property in addition to the East River,” the company said in a statement.

The agency said it is working with the Coast Guard and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the spill.

“We continue to assess the volume of oil that migrated to the East River, and how much oil remains in the ground on our property,” it said in a statement.

Service Alert: The East River route will be subject to delays for the remainder of the day as a result of an oil spill on the East River. — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 9, 2017 @nyc311 pretty sure there was an oil spill in the east river pic.twitter.com/4hQ9HIYpbR — kroesser + strat (@kroesserstrat) May 7, 2017

ConEd also said the transformer failure caused “a system voltage dip that impacted the MTA’s signaling systems on Sunday.” The power dip impacted the DeKalb Avenue station, forcing service changes on the D, N, Q and R trains for about an hour and a half, the MTA said.