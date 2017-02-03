Police stand outside Paris' Louvre museum after an

Police stand outside Paris' Louvre museum after an officer shot a man with a machete on Feb. 3, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alain Jocard)

Comments

More like this

Advocates rallied against broken-windows policing outside of City Immigration advocates rally against broken-windows policing Kellyanne Conway cited a fake terrorist attack in Conway defends immigrant ban with fake 'Bowling Green massacre' National Wear Red Day is organized by the Why many women are rocking red today

Comments