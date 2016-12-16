On Dec. 16, 1960, tragedy struck over New York City when two planes collided mid-air and came crashing down to the streets below.

It has been 56 years since United Airlines Flight 826 and Trans World Airlines Flight 266 collided. The United Airlines plane crashed in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and the Trans World Airlines flight ended up in Miller Army Airfield on Staten Island.

All 128 people aboard the two commercial aircrafts and six people on the ground were killed.

Scroll down to see dramatic photos from the scene.

Mid-air collision killed 134 people A total of 134 people died in the crash. Wreckage from United Airlines Flight 826 fell from the skies, killing six people on the ground in Park Slope, including two men who were selling Christmas trees, the New York Times reported. Above, firefighters search for victims at the crash scene in Park Slope. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images)

Almost all plane passengers died immediately All but one of of the 128 passengers on United Airlines Flight 826 and Trans World Airlines Flight 266 died immediately after the collision. United passenger Stephen Baltz, 7, was the exception. He was discovered in the snow about 15 blocks from the crash site, Gothamist reported. He died one day later at New York Methodist Hospital. Above, a view of the crash scene in Park Slope. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images)

Plane crash caused 7-alarm fire Firefighters were also faced with extinguishing a seven-alarm fire that was caused by jet fuel, per the New York Times. The fire destroyed 10 buildings, including a church. Above, firefighters douse flames from the wreckage of United Airlines Flight 826 in Park Slope, Brooklyn. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images)

Where the wreckage fell in Park Slope Although pieces of United Flight 826 were scattered across several blocks in Park Slope, there was a central crash site near 7th Avenue and Sterling Place. The intersection is where the tail of the plane landed, and a section of a wing fell through the roof of a brownstone at 126 Sterling Place, according to the Times. Above, an aerial view of the scene in Park Slope. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images)