Two planes collided over New York City on

Two planes collided over New York City on Dec. 16, 1960, killing all 128 people on both aircraft and six people on the ground. Above, a view of the scene in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where one of the planes crashed. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images)

