The hunt is on for a parolee who escaped from corrections department custody on Staten Island Thursday, police said.

Parole officers and other members of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision were visiting Hector Calo, 41, at his “approved residence” on St. Paul’s Avenue, near Taxter Place in Stapleton, when police said he made a run for it around 6:45 a.m.

“The (corrections) department is working closely with the New York Police Department to locate the individual,” Thomas Mailey, director of public information with DOCCS, said in an emailed statement.

Calo is on parole for a second-degree burglary conviction that landed him in prison for a 3½ year sentence, according to DOCCS. He was released from Fishkill Correctional Facility on Aug. 13, 2015, and was expected to remain on parole until August 2020, per DOCCS documents.

Officers were still searching for Calo early Thursday evening. Anyone with information about Calo’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.