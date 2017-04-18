The man convicted of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz will be sentenced Tuesday, nearly 40 years after he kidnapped the boy.

Pedro Hernandez, 56, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, will appear before Justice Maxwell Wiley in Manhattan state court. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder.

Hernandez, a bodega worker at the time of the murder, confessed in 2012 to strangling Patz to death after luring him into a SoHo basement on May 25, 1979. His lawyers claimed he hallucinated killing Patz, and a jury was deadlocked 11-1.

A retrial began in October 2016 and the second jury found Hernandez guilty of murder on Feb. 14.

But his sentencing was postponed after it was revealed that multiple jurors knew that members of the previous jury were attending the trial.

Defense lawyers had attempted to get a hearing on whether the jury deliberations were affected by the known presence of the former jurors, but Wiley ruled earlier this month that information wasn’t sufficient to show the verdict was contaminated, and set the date for Hernandez’s sentencing.

With Reuters and Newsday