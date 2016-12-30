The Earth and the sun are closest at

The Earth and the sun are closest at perihelion. (Credit: Getty Images / Dale de la Rey)

Comments

More like this

New Year's Eve is expected to see temperatures NWS: New Year's Eve will be chilly but dry Traffic around Times Square will be a nightmare Avoid NYE traffic with this list of street closures Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is very De Blasio says failure to reduce homelessness is big regret

Comments