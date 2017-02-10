An engine fire was reported on a LAN Argentina plane on Thursday while it was on a runway at John F. Kennedy Airport preparing to depart for Buenos Aires, Port Authority said.

The pilot of Argentina Airlines flight 1301 reported a small engine fire as the plane taxied to its runway shortly after 10 p.m., but responding rescue workers found no fire, Port Authority confirmed. There were no injuries to passengers or crew, the agency said.

“When our emergency trucks arrived, they found no evidence of a fire,” Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said. “And the crews escorted that plane back to its gate where it could be checked out.”

The airplane is a twin-jet Airbus A330-200, according to flightaware.com. The flight was to leave at 9:54 p.m. local time, the flight tracking website said.

Officials with Argentina Airlines were not immediately available for comment.

-With Zachary R. Dowdy